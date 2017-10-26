FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABB has capacity for bolt-on acquisitions but no large purchases in next two quarters
#Switzerland Market Report
October 26, 2017 / 8:39 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

BRIEF-ABB has capacity for bolt-on acquisitions but no large purchases in next two quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd

* ABB CEO says we see chf35 as a possible share price, this is what we need to aim for

* ABB CEO says there is more positive sentiment in parts of the world, cautiously optimistic about recovery of industrial sector

* ABB CEO says the world is starting to grow, but uncertainties remain

* ABB CEO says growth momentum is building at company

* Abb CEO says will remain cautious on cost and balance sheet

* Abb CEO says want to be cautious on acquisitons, has capacity for bolt ons but no large purchases in next two quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
