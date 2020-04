April 9 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB PARTNERS WITH CHINA’S STATE GRID TO INTEGRATE LARGE-SCALE RENEWABLES

* ABB’S POWER GRIDS BUSINESS HAS WON SEVERAL MAJOR ORDERS TO SUPPLY ADVANCED HVDC CONVERTER TRANSFORMERS AND HIGH-VOLTAGE EQUIPMENT FOR THREE 800 KILOVOLT (KV), ULTRAHIGH-VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT (UHVDC) TRANSMISSION LINKS, OWNED BY STATE GRID CORPORATION OF CHINA (SGCC), IN CHINA Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)