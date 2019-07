July 12 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB WINS TRACTION EQUIPMENT ORDERS TO EXPAND RAIL FLEETS IN US AND EUROPE

* ABB HAS WON ORDERS WORTH MORE THAN $140 MILLION FROM SWISS TRAIN MANUFACTURER, STADLER, TO SUPPLY STATE-OF—ART TRACTION EQUIPMENT FOR TRAINS AND LOCOMOTIVES IN UNITED STATES AND SEVERAL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* ORDERS WERE BOOKED IN Q2 OF 2019 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)