BRIEF-ABB says wins order to double capacity at Kazakh copper concentrator

May 17 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd says:

* WON AN ORDER TO DELIVER A COMPREHENSIVE PROCESS AND POWER SOLUTION THAT WILL DOUBLE CAPACITY OF KAZ MINERALS’ SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING PLANT IN AKTOGAY, KAZAKHSTAN

* ABB’S DELIVERY IS PART OF A $1.2 BILLION EXPANSION THAT WILL DOUBLE CURRENT ANNUAL SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING CAPABILITY AT THIS SITE FROM 25 MILLION TO 50 MILLION TONS

* IN ADDITION TO SULPHIDE ORE, THE COMPANY ALSO PROCESSES AROUND 12 MILLION TONS PER ANNUM OF OXIDE ORE

* PROJECT IS THE THIRD MAJOR ORDER FROM THIS CUSTOMER AND WILL RE-USE THE ENGINEERING AND SOLUTION CONFIGURATION FROM THE COMPANY’S TWO OTHER PRODUCTION LINES IN THE AREA

* WILL PROVIDE ABILITY MINEOPTIMIZE INTEGRATED PROCESS AND POWER CONTROL SOLUTION, WHICH INCLUDES ALL PROCESS CONTROL AND ELECTRIFICATION EQUIPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE PLANT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)