Feb 5 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB CEO SAYS SEES REVENUES STEADY OR HIGHER ON COMPARABLE BASIS

* ABB CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS GIVEN PRESENCE IN CHINA

* ABB CEO SAYS VIRUS IMPACT ON BUSINESS NOT QUANTIFIABLE AT MOMENT

* ABB CEO SAYS PREPARING RETURN OF STAFF TO WORKING AREAS IN CHINA, FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)