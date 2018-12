Dec 17 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* SHAREHOLDER CEVIAN SAYS POWER GRIDS SALE TO HITACHI, BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING “ARE THE RIGHT STEPS IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF ABB, AND ENHANCES ABB’S LONG-TERM COMPETITIVENESS”

* SHAREHOLDER CEVIAN SAYS "CONVINCED THIS IS THE RIGHT WAY FORWARD FOR ABB, AND WE FULLY SUPPORT THE STRATEGIC DIRECTION OF THE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT"