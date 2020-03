March 30 (Reuters) - ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd:

* ABB SWITZERLAND OFFERS TO BUY 10.6 MILLION SHARES OF ABB POWER PRODUCTS AND SYSTEMS INDIA - DOCUMENT

* OFFER FOR 25% OF VOTING SHARE CAPITAL AT 851 RUPEES PER OFFER SHARE, DEAL FOR UPTO 9.02 BILLION RUPEES- DOCUMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: