March 27 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB TO OPEN DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN PHOENIX CREATING 100 NEW JOBS

* COMPANY PLANS FOR THE DISTRIBUTION CENTER TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020, WITH BUILDING UPGRADES AND STAFFING FOR UP TO 100 NEW POSITIONS UNDERWAY Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/r4tuuzk] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)