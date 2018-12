Dec 10 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd:

* ABB TO POWER EUROPE’S LARGEST ELECTRIC CAR BATTERY FACTORY IN POLAND

* SUBSTATION AND KEY TECHNOLOGIES TO ENSURE RELIABLE POWER SUPPLY FOR MANUFACTURE OF ELECTRIC CAR BATTERIES AND SUPPORT SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

* NEW CAR BATTERY PLANT IN KOBIERZYCE, NEAR WROCLAW WILL BE CAPABLE OF SUPPLYING UP TO 250,000 ELECTRIC CARS WITH BATTERIES PER ANNUM Source text: [bit.ly/2C1IW76] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)