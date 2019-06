June 26 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* HAS WON AN ORDER FROM MHI VESTAS OFFSHORE WIND TO SUPPLY ITS RELIABLE, ENERGY-EFFICIENT AND COMPACT WINDSTAR TRANSFORMERS FOR INSTALLATION IN WIND TURBINES IN NORTH SEA

* ORDER WAS BOOKED IN Q2 OF 2019

* 100 TRANSFORMERS MANUFACTURED IN ABB’S TRANSFORMER FACTORY IN VAASA, FINLAND, WILL BE SUPPLIED FOR MORAY OFFSHORE RENEWABLE POWER’S MORAY EAST OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)