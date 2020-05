May 7 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB TRACTION AND BATTERY TECHNOLOGIES TO DRIVE STADLER’S TRAINS OF TOMORROW

* ABB HAS WON ORDERS WORTH OVER $180 MILLION FROM SWISS TRAIN MANUFACTURER STADLER TO SUPPLY LEADING-EDGE EQUIPMENT FOR MORE THAN 160 TRAINS AND LOCOMOTIVES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

* ABB BATTERY AND TRACTION SYSTEMS WILL FURTHER DRIVE DECARBONIZATION AND SUPPORT TRANSITION TO MORE SUSTAINABLE ELECTROMOBILITY Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)