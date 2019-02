BRIEF-ABB Wins $42 Million Order For Train Technologies From Indian Railways

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB WINS $42 MILLION ORDER FOR TRAIN TECHNOLOGIES FROM INDIAN RAILWAYS

* ABB HAS WON ITS LARGEST TRACTION EQUIPMENT ORDER IN INDIA, WORTH MORE THAN $42 MILLION TO SUPPLY STATE-OF—ART CONVERTERS FOR ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES FROM DIESEL LOCOMOTIVE WORKS (DLW), IN VARANASI

* CONVERTERS ARE CUSTOM DESIGNED FOR INDIAN RAILWAYS AND WILL BE MANUFACTURED AT ONE OF ABB’S LARGEST FACTORIES FOR LOCOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS IN NELAMANGALA, NEAR BENGALURU, IN SOUTHERN INDIA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)