BRIEF-ABB Wins 600 MW HVDC Order In Japan

April 23 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB WINS 600 MW HVDC ORDER TO REINFORCE JAPANESE POWER SUPPLY THROUGH HVDC JV WITH HITACHI

* ORDER HAS BEEN PLACED THROUGH ESTABLISHED HITACHI-ABB JOINT VENTURE, HITACHI ABB HVDC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD

* ABB WILL SUPPLY ABB SYSTEM ENGINEERING, VOLTAGE SOURCE CONVERTER (VSC) TECHNOLOGY CALLED HVDC LIGHT, DIGITAL SOLUTION WITH WELL PROVEN ABB ABILITY MACH CONTROL AND PROTECTION SYSTEM

* TWO NEW BACK-TO-BACK BLOCKS OF 300 MW EACH WILL BE BUILT ON AN EXISTING SITE WITH AN EXISTING HVDC BACK-TO-BACK