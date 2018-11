Nov 12 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd:

* WINS $79M ORDER FOR BAB ONSHORE PROJECT IN ABU DHABI

* STATE-OWNED ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY (ADNOC) HAS IDENTIFIED POTENTIAL TO INCREASE OUTPUT FROM 420,000 TO 450,000 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (BPD) AT FIELD BY 2020 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)