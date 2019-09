Sept 18 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB SIGNS MAJOR FRAMEWORK CONTRACT WITH APG FOR LARGEST EVER GRID EXPANSION IN AUSTRIA

* ABB POWER GRIDS SWITCHGEAR POTENTIALLY WORTH OVER $100 MILLION OVER NEXT 5 YEARS

* ABB WILL BE SUPPLYING GIS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A TRANSMISSION GRID Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)