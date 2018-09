Sept 24 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd:

* TO SUPPLY HVDC CONVERTER STATIONS AS PART OF US $330 MILLION CONSORTIUM PROJECT WITH COBRA, TO BRING HYDROPOWER TO CONSUMERS IN PAKISTAN

* ABB WINS MAJOR ORDER TO ENABLE TRANSMISSION OF CLEAN ENERGY IN CENTRAL ASIA Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/y738doe6] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)