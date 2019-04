April 2 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* HAMBURGER HOCHBAHN AG HAS APPOINTED ABB TO SUPPLY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR 44 HIGH-POWER CHARGERS, FOR GERMANY’S FIRST ELECTRIC BUS DEPOT

* ABB WILL OVERSEE INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING, TOGETHER WITH FULL SITE MANAGEMENT, WHICH IS DUE TO COMPLETE IN SUMMER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)