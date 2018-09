Sept 17 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd:

* WON ORDERS WORTH OVER $100 MILLION FROM SWISS TRAIN MANUFACTURER STADLER

* ABB WILL SUPPLY STATE OF ART TRACTION EQUIPMENT FOR MORE THAN 160 TRAINS SERVING URBAN, REGIONAL AND LONG DISTANCE ROUTES IN EUROPE AND U.S.

* NEW ORDERS WERE BOOKED IN Q3 OF 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2NNoE7Y] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)