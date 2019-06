BRIEF-ABB Wins Power Transmission Order From China'S State Grid

June 6 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* PRESS RELEASE ABB WINS LARGE POWER TRANSMISSION ORDER FROM CHINA’S STATE GRID

* ABB HAS WON A LARGE ORDER TO SUPPLY CONVERTER TRANSFORMERS AND HIGH-VOLTAGE EQUIPMENT FOR AN 800 KILOVOLT (KV), ULTRAHIGH-VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT (UHVDC) TRANSMISSION LINK, OWNED BY STATE GRID CORPORATION OF CHINA (SGCC), IN CHINA’S SHAANXI AND HUBEI PROVINCES, IN NORTH WEST AND CENTRAL REGIONS OF COUNTRY

* ORDERS WERE BOOKED IN THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTERS OF 2019