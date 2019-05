BRIEF-ABB Wins Triple Digit Million-Euro North Sea Wind Power Order

May 10 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd:

* ABB WINS MAJOR ORDER TO TRANSMIT WIND POWER FROM NORTH SEA

* AWARDED A TRIPLE DIGIT MILLION-EURO ORDER FROM THE AIBEL/KEPPEL FELS CONSORTIUM

* ORDERS TO DESIGN AND BUILD THE HIGH VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT (HVDC) TRANSMISSION SYSTEM FOR THE OFFSHORE WIND CONNECTION PROJECT DOLWIN5

* ORDER INCLUDES THE CONVERTER PLATFORM IN THE NORTH SEA, AS WELL AS AN ONSHORE CONVERTER STATION LOCATED IN EMDEN, IN THE LOWER SAXONY REGION OF GERMANY Source text: [bit.ly/2HczUqv] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)