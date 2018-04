April 24 (Reuters) - Abbey Mortgage Bank PLC:

* Q1 ENDED MARCH 2018 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 20.8 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 19.9 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS EARNINGS 297.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 338.6 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2HTI1GY Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)