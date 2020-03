March 24 (Reuters) - Abbey PLC:

* ABBEY PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* ABBEY PLC - TRADING FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE WILL BE VERY REDUCED.

* ABBEY PLC - AT THIS STAGE IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE FULL IMPACT ON OUR YEAR END PERFORMANCE EXCEPT TO NOTE IT WILL BE HIGHLY MATERIAL

* ABBEY PLC - RECENT GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS IN ALL OPERATING REGIONS, UK, IRELAND AND CZECHIA ARE HAVING A VERY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS