May 21 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT ANNOUNCES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION UNDER COVID-19 INTERIM ORDER AND IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY OF ITS COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST IN CANADA

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - EXPECTS TO BEGIN SHIPPING ANTIBODY TESTS TO CANADA THIS WEEK AND INTENDS TO DISTRIBUTE 30 MILLION TESTS GLOBALLY BY END OF JUNE