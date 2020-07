July 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT CEO SAYS AT THE END OF JUNE, PROCEDURE VOLUMES REBOUNDED TO 90% OF PRE-CRISIS LEVELS ON AVERAGE IN U.S. - CONF CALL

* ABBOTT CEO SAYS WILL LAUNCH FREESTYLE LIBRE 2 IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS AT THE SAME PRICE AS THE CURRENT AVAILABLE FREESTYLE LIBRE 14-DAY SYSTEM - CONF CALL

* ABBOTT CEO SAYS TESTING VOLUMES IN DIAGNOSTIC BUSINESS EXCLUDING COVID-19 TESTS, REBOUNDED TO ABOUT 90% OF PRE-COVID LEVELS BY END OF Q2 - CONF CALL

* ABBOTT IN ADDITION TO MOLECULAR TESTING, ANTICIPATE INCREASED DEMAND FOR OTHER TYPES OF TESTS, INCLUDING BOTH ANTIGEN AND ANTIBODY - CONF CALL

* ABBOTT CEO SAYS “ IT’S CLEAR THAT THE NEED FOR TESTING IS LARGE AND IT ISN’T GOING AWAY” - CONF CALL

* ABBOTT CEO SAYS AS VACCINES BECOME AVAILABLE, ANTICIPATE CONTINUED SURVEILLANCE TESTING TO MONITOR AND ASSESS FOR BOTH NATURAL AND VACCINE-RELATED IMMUNE RESPONSE - CONF CALL

* ABBOTT CEO SAYS THE CAPACITY WE ARE BUILDING FOR COVID-19 TESTING IS NOT ONLY FOR A HIGH DEMAND DURING THE NEXT 12-24 MONTHS - CONF CALL