Aug 8 (Reuters) - Abbott India Ltd:

* June quarter net profit 482.5 million rupees versus 740.1 million rupees last year

* June quarter total income 7.31 billion rupees versus 7.52 billion rupees last year

* Says revenue in quarter hurt due to down stocking in trade channels in anticipation of GST regime