Feb 19 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT AND INSULET PARTNER TO INTEGRATE NEXT-GENERATION GLUCOSE SENSING AND AUTOMATED INSULIN DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES FOR DIABETES CARE

* ABBOTT - COLLABORATION WILL COMBINE CO’S CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING TECHNOLOGY WITH INSULET’S OMNIPOD HORIZON AUTOMATED INSULIN DELIVERY SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: