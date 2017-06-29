FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories names John Stratton to its board
June 29, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories names John Stratton to its board

June 29 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍on June 29, 2017, John G. Stratton was named to Abbott Laboratories' board of directors, effective immediately​

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍on June 28, 2017, Abbott's board of directors amended first sentence of article III, section 2 of Abbott's by-laws​

* Abbott Laboratories says ‍amended by-laws to provide Abbott's board shall consist of twelve persons, effective as of June 29, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2u3JhQI) Further company coverage:

