* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - CEO MILES D. WHITE’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $24.7 MILLION VERSUS $24.3 MILLION IN 2018

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - CFO BRIAN B. YOOR’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7 MILLION VERSUS $7.3 MILLION IN 2018

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - IN 2019, CEO PAY TO THAT OF THE MEDIAN EMPLOYEE RATIO WAS 329:1