BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories says entered into term loan agreement with lenders

July 31 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott Laboratories - on july 31, co, entered into term loan agreement with lenders and Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent

* Abbott Laboratories - loans will be made in a single borrowing and mature and be payable in full 5 years after date of such borrowing

* Abbott Laboratories says term loan agreement provides co ability to borrow up to $2.8 billion on unsecured basis to finance Alere acquisition - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2vmTco6 Further company coverage: