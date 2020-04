BRIEF-Abbott Launches Third Covid-19 Test, A Laboratory-Based Antibody Blood Test That Will Ship In The U.S. Starting Tomorrow

April 15 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT LAUNCHES THIRD COVID-19 TEST, A LABORATORY-BASED ANTIBODY BLOOD TEST THAT WILL SHIP IN THE U.S. STARTING TOMORROW

* ABBOTT - BEGINS SHIPPING TOMORROW AND INTENDS TO DISTRIBUTE 4 MILLION TESTS IN APRIL, RAMPING TO 20 MILLION IN U.S. PER MONTH IN JUNE AND BEYOND

* ABBOTT - SIGNIFICANTLY SCALING UP ITS MANUFACTURING FOR ANTIBODY TESTING

* ABBOTT - EXPECTING TO IMMEDIATELY SHIP CLOSE TO 1 MILLION TESTS THIS WEEK TO U.S. CUSTOMERS

* ABBOTT - WILL SHIP A TOTAL OF 4 MILLION TESTS IN TOTAL FOR APRIL

* ABBOTT - WILL BE EXPANDING ITS LABORATORY ANTIBODY TESTING TO DETECTION OF ANTIBODY, IGM, IN NEAR FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: