BRIEF-Abbott Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization For Covid-19 Antibody Blood Test On Alinity™ I System

* ABBOTT RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR COVID-19 ANTIBODY BLOOD TEST ON ALINITY™ I SYSTEM

* ABBOTT - DATA SHOWS RELIABLE RESULTS WITH 99.6% SPECIFICITY AND 100% SENSITIVITY FOR PATIENTS TESTED 14 DAYS AFTER SYMPTOMS BEGAN

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - ABBOTT PLANS TO SHIP NEARLY 30 MILLION ANTIBODY TESTS GLOBALLY IN MAY ACROSS ITS ARCHITECT AND ALINITY I PLATFORMS

* ABBOTT - WILL HAVE CAPACITY TO SHIP 60 MILLION ANTIBODY TESTS IN JUNE

* ABBOTT - EXPECTS TO SUBMIT FOR CE MARK FOR ITS ALINITY I SARS-COV-2 IGG TEST THIS WEEK