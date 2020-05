May 12 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR COVID-19 MOLECULAR TEST ON NEW ALINITY™ M SYSTEM

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - LAUNCHING ALINITY M TO U.S. CUSTOMERS AND WILL BE MAKING SARS-COV-2 TEST AVAILABLE FOR USE UNDER AN EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION