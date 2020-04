BRIEF-Abbott Reports Q1 GAAP EPS From Continuing Operations Of $0.30

April 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.58 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES REGARDING DURATION, IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, CO IS SUSPENDING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2020 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.7 BILLION INCREASED 2.5 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 4.3 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $7.34 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QUARTERLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $1.90 BILLION VERSUS $1.79 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* SUSPENDING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* QUARTERLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $1.83 BILLION VERSUS $1.84 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* ON AN ORGANIC BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3 PERCENT IN QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC NUTRITION SALES $1.09 BILLION

* CORE LABORATORY DIAGNOSTICS SALES GROWTH WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOWER ROUTINE TESTING VOLUMES DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS IN QUARTER

* ABBOTT - QTRLY WORLDWIDE NUTRITION SALES GROWTH POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY INCREASED DEMAND IN LATE MARCH IN ADVANCE OF SHELTER-IN-PLACE RESTRICTIONS FOR CORONAVIRUS

* ABBOTT - QTRLY SALES GROWTH IN CARDIOVASCULAR, NEUROMODULATION MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY REDUCED PROCEDURE VOLUMES DUE TO COVID-19

* ABBOTT- EXPECTS STRONG DEMAND FOR CARDIOVASCULAR & NEUROMODULATION MEDICAL DEVICES WHEN AVAILABILITY OF HEALTHCARE RESOURCES RETURNS TO NORMAL LEVELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: