May 14 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT PROVIDES UPDATE ON ID NOW™

* SEEING STUDIES BEING CONDUCTED TO UNDERSTAND ROLE OF ID NOW IN WAYS THAT IT WAS NOT DESIGNED TO BE USED

* NYU STUDY RESULTS ARE NOT CONSISTENT WITH OTHER STUDIES

* SEEN A FEW STUDIES WITH SENSITIVITY PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES IN 80S, ALSO SEEN OTHER STUDIES WITH SENSITIVITY AT OR ABOVE 90% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: