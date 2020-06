BRIEF-Abbott's Freestyle Libre 2 Cleared In U.S. For Adults And Children With Diabetes

June 15 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT’S FREESTYLE® LIBRE 2 ICGM CLEARED IN U.S. FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN WITH DIABETES, ACHIEVING HIGHEST LEVEL OF ACCURACY AND PERFORMANCE STANDARDS

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - WILL OFFER NEW SYSTEM AT SAME PRICE AS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE FREESTYLE LIBRE 14 DAY SYSTEM

* ABBOTT- FREESTYLE LIBRE 2 SYSTEM WILL BE AVAILABLE IN COMING WEEKS AT PARTICIPATING PHARMACIES AND DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT SUPPLIERS ACROSS U.S.

