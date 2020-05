BRIEF-Abbott's Interim Clinical Study Data on ID NOW COVID-19 Rapid Test Shows Strong Agreement to Lab-Based Molecular PCR Tests

May 21 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT RELEASES INTERIM CLINICAL STUDY DATA ON ID NOW COVID-19 RAPID TEST SHOWING STRONG AGREEMENT TO LAB-BASED MOLECULAR PCR TESTS

* ABBOTT - RESULTS DEMONSTRATE ID NOW COVID-19 TEST PERFORMANCE IS ≥94.7% IN POSITIVE AGREEMENT & ≥98.6% NEGATIVE AGREEMENT VERSUS 2 LAB-BASED PCR REFERENCE METHODS

* ABBOTT - URGENT CARE CLINIC STUDY SHOWS ID NOW TEST PERFORMANCE OF ≥94.7% POSITIVE AGREEMENT (SENSITIVITY) VERSUS LAB-BASED PCR REFERENCE TESTS

* ABBOTT - URGENT CARE CLINIC STUDY SHOWS ID NOW TEST PERFORMANCE OF & ≥98.6% NEGATIVE AGREEMENT (SPECIFICITY) VERSUS LAB-BASED PCR REFERENCE TESTS

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - CO’S STUDIES SUGGEST ID NOW PERFORMS BEST IN PATIENTS TESTED EARLIER POST SYMPTOM ONSET

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - EVERETT CLINIC STUDY SHOWED 91.3% POSITIVE AGREEMENT FOR ID NOW COMPARED TO LAB-BASED PCR ASSAYS

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - EVERETT CLINIC STUDY SHOWED 91.3% POSITIVE AGREEMENT FOR ID NOW COMPARED TO LAB-BASED PCR ASSAYS

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - EVERETT CLINIC STUDY SHOWED 100% NEGATIVE AGREEMENT FOR ID NOW COMPARED TO LAB-BASED PCR ASSAYS