March 19 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY RECEIVES NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN TO TREAT PATIENTS WITH MITRAL REGURGITATION

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - ‍MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES​

* ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: