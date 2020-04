April 9 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT’S TRICLIP™ BECOMES FIRST DEVICE OF ITS KIND TO RECEIVE CE MARK FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE TRICUSPID VALVE REPAIR

* ABBOTT - TRICLIP TRANSCATHETER TRICUSPID VALVE REPAIR SYSTEM HAS RECEIVED CE MARK AND IS NOW APPROVED FOR USE IN EUROPE