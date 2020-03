March 3 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE AND ALLERGAN RECEIVE FINAL EUROPEAN APPROVAL TO CLOSE PENDING TRANSACTION

* ABBVIE INC - U.S. FTC CONTINUES TO REVIEW PENDING TRANSACTION, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO SPECIFIC TIMELINE

* ABBVIE INC - COMPANIES HAVE ENTERED INTO TIMING AGREEMENT WITH FTC STAFF THAT WOULD LIKELY RESULT IN DECISION BY FTC EARLY IN Q2 2020