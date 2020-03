BRIEF-Abbvie And Allergan Sign Consent Decree Agreement With Federal Trade Commission Staff On Pending Transaction

March 17 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE AND ALLERGAN SIGN CONSENT DECREE AGREEMENT WITH FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION STAFF ON PENDING TRANSACTION

* ABBVIE INC - UNDER TERMS OF CONSENT DECREE, COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DIVEST BRAZIKUMAB

* ABBVIE INC - COMPANIES AGREED TO DIVEST ZENPEP, A TREATMENT FOR EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY DUE TO CYSTIC FIBROSIS, OTHER CONDITIONS, TO NESTLE

* ABBVIE INC - ANTICIPATE DEAL CLOSING IN MAY 2020

* ABBVIE INC - NESTLE WILL BE ACQUIRING VIOKACE AS PART OF SAME TRANSACTION

* ABBVIE INC - COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DIVEST BRAZIKUMAB TO ASTRAZENECA