FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate a therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumors
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in a month

BRIEF-AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate a therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc

* AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate a therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumors

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍specific terms of agreement were not disclosed.​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍AbbVie is sponsor conducting trial​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍study could expand into additional solid tumors in future​

* Bristol-Myers - collaboration to evaluate combination of abbVie’s ABBV-399 and co’s Opdivo in c-Met overexpressing non-small cell lung cancer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.