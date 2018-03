March 21 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE AND THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO STUDY THE ROLE OF A GENETIC MUTATION IN OUTCOMES OF PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* ABBVIE INC - ‍STUDY WILL ASSESS OUTCOMES FROM 1,500 PATIENTS WITH MM AND T(11;14) TRANSLOCATION​