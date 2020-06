June 1 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE AND JACOBIO ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SHP2 INHIBITORS

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL BE GRANTED AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO SHP2 PORTFOLIO

* FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED AND TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CLEARANCE UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT