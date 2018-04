BRIEF-Abbvie And Neurocrine Biosciences Announce PDUFA Target Date Of Q3 2018 For Elagolix In Endometriosis Associated Pain

April 10 (Reuters) - Abbvie And Neurocrine Biosciences Announce Pdufa Target Date Of Q3 2018 For Elagolix In Endometriosis :

* ASSOCIATED PAIN

* FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

* BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS

* REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK

* PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE HAS BEEN EXTENDED THREE MONTHS TO Q3 2018 FOR ELAGOLIX