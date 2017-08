June 13 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc-

* AbbVie and Principia announce collaboration on oral immunoproteasome inhibitors

* Financial terms were not disclosed

* AbbVie - upon successful completion, co will be responsible for ongoing clinical development and commercialization of viable compounds resulting from partnership

* AbbVie and Principia will collaborate on research and pre-clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: