May 15 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE ANNOUNCES US FDA APPROVAL OF VENCLEXTA® (VENETOCLAX) AS A CHEMOTHERAPY-FREE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA PATIENTS

* APPROVAL BASED ON DATA FROM PHASE 3 CLL14 TRIAL OF VENCLEXTA

* DATA FROM CLL14 TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO BE PRESENTED AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING AND PUBLISHED IN A JOURNAL THIS YEAR.