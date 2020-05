May 13 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR ALLERGAN NOTES

* ABBVIE INC - AS OF EXPIRATION DATE, $13.99 BILLION OF ALLERGAN USD NOTES & EUR 3.06 BILLION OF ALLERGAN EURO NOTES HAD BEEN VALIDLY TENDERED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: