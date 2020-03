March 11 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE ANNOUNCES NEW FORMULARY LISTINGS FOR SKYRIZI® IN THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* ABBVIE INC - MANITOBA LISTS SKYRIZI ON ITS PROVINCIAL FORMULARY EFFECTIVE MARCH 02, 2020

* ABBVIE INC - NON-INSURED HEALTH BENEFITS PROGRAM LISTS SKYRIZI ON ITS FORMULARY EFFECTIVE FEB. 21