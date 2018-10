BRIEF-Abbvie Announces Positive Results From Cll14

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM CLL14, A PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING A VENETOCLAX COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY WITH A FIXED DURATION OF TREATMENT IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA

* ABBVIE INC - RANDOMIZED PHASE 3 TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ABBVIE INC - RANDOMIZED PHASE 3 TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT, DEMONSTRATING PATIENTS TREATED WITH VENETOCLAX PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB HAD SUPERIOR PFS

* ABBVIE - PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS SUGGESTS SAFETY PROFILE SEEN IN VENETOCLAX PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF EACH MEDICINE ALONE

* ABBVIE INC - RESULTS FROM CLL14 TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FUTURE MEDICAL MEETING