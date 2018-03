BRIEF-Abbvie Announces Positive Results From Second Phase 3 Study Of Elagolix In Women With Uterine Fibroids

March 13 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING INVESTIGATIONAL ELAGOLIX IN WOMEN WITH UTERINE FIBROIDS

* ABBVIE INC - ‍SECOND OF TWO PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDIES (ELARIS UF-II) MET PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT AND ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS​

* ABBVIE INC - ‍RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY​

* ABBVIE INC - STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX

* ABBVIE INC - ‍RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO​

* ABBVIE INC - ‍WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: